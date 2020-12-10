Nio joins the party with US$2.7bn follow-on

US Markets
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio has launched a primary follow-on of up to US$2.7bn, three months after raising US$1.73bn from a share sale in August.

Riding on investor enthusiasm for the EV sector, the company is selling 60m ADSs and there is a 15% greenshoe.

The deal could raise up to US$2.7bn based on the company’s Thursday close of US$45.22 per share.

Joint bookrunners Morgan Stanley and CICC will price the deal after the US market closes on Friday.

Nio is joining a fundraising party by EV makers this month. Li Auto was the first to arrive with a US$1.36bn primary follow-on, followed by a US$2.16bn raise from XPeng and a US$5bn offering from EV giant Tesla.

The company is taking advantage of the positive sentiment over the sector, having raised US$1.73bn and US$428m from follow-ons in August and June, respectively.

Its shares rose 2.7% on Thursday and are up 1,025% this year.

Nio plans to use the proceeds for research and development of new products and next generation autonomous driving technologies, the expansion of its sales and service network and market penetration, and for general corporate purposes.

