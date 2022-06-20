NIO Introduces Premium EV ES7 in China as its Fastest SUV

NIO Inc. NIO recently launched its much-awaited ES7 SUV, along with other product upgrades and existing model updates. The newest SUV, available for pre-order in China on the company’s app, will be equipped with NIO’s latest electric vehicle (EV) technology. Deliveries are expected to begin on Aug 28.



In January 2021, the automaker introduced its first sedan — the ET7 — and by the end of the year, it followed up with its second sedan, the ET5, which will soon join the ET7 in China and Europe. Since the debut of the ET5, there were talks of launch of the ES7. It was initially scheduled for launch in April. However, re-imposition of lockdown in Shanghai in the wake of a fresh incidence of COVID-19 cases, pushed the timeline to June.



The ES7 has a range of premium features besides a 75kWh Standard Range Battery and 150 kWh Ultralong Range Battery. It will identify as NIO’s fastest SUV to date with one of the first certified passenger vehicles in China with the ability to tow a caravan or a trailer. Not only can the vehicle supply power to towed equipment, but also support vehicle-to-load discharging and “Camping Mode” to power outside devices.



The vehicle also promises of an interior which has the look and feel of a living room, replete with front seats that feature heating, ventilation and massaging.



The company has released the starting prices, exclusive of subsidies, for the ES7 in China. The Standard 75 kWh battery will come at a price of RMB 468,000 ($69,700). The Ultralong 100 kWh battery will cost RMB 526,000 ($78,350). The ES7 Premier Edition will be at 548,000 ($81,600). Customers who choose battery-as-a-service (BaaS) will have to pay a pre-subsidy price, starting at RMB 398,000 ($51,800).



The firm’s strong standing with the government of China offers it an advantage in the country’s massive market. China’s intense push for EVs is a major booster for NIO. The strategic collaboration with Mobileye for developing driverless vehicles in China also bodes well for NIO’s prospects. This year, the firm intends to deliver three new products based on the NIO Technology Platform 2.0, including the ET7 model. In fact, deliveries of ET7 commenced recently. NIO seems to be well-positioned to cement a long-term foothold in the rapidly growing EV industry.



Shares of NIO have lost 55.7% over the past year compared to its industry’s 32.2% decline.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NIO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently.



