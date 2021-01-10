NIO Introduces New Luxury Sedan at "NIO Day"

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) unveiled its new ET7 luxury sedan at the 2021 "NIO Day" over the weekend, making it clear that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will have more competition coming for its Shanghai-produced vehicles.

The ET7 will be available early next year, and has some intricate features. The sleek exterior includes autonomous driving sensors, a "crystal-like heartbeat" tail light, all-glass roof, and a digital entry system that extends the flush handle, and automatically releases the door's "e-latch" as the driver approaches.

NIO ET7 sedan available beginning in early 2022. Image source: NIO.

NIO founder and chairman William Li described the interior as a "second living room concept." The design features renewable rattan, a natural alternative to plastics, that has a distinctive natural texture throughout. Li described the tropical material as providing a "natural and green experience."

The ET7, which will be NIO's first sedan, comes with a larger 150 kWh battery pack. It will provide a range of about 621 miles, according to the company. That's further than Tesla's Model S maximum range of 402 miles, as well as the Lucid Motors Air sedan range of 517 miles.

The Chinese EV market is quickly ramping up. NIO reported record fourth quarter deliveries of 17,353 vehicles -- more than double the prior year period. Chinese competitors Li Auto and XPeng also announced record deliveries. China's largest EV maker, Warren Buffett-backed BYD (OTC: BYDDY), sold more than 77,000 EVs in the fourth quarter.

Tesla is also increasing its offerings in the country, as it begins producing the Model Y SUV at its Shanghai factory. Before any subsidies, and with the smaller, 70 kWh battery pack, NIO's new ET7 will start at about $69,000.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.