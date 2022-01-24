NIO Inc. Slips 11%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are down more than 12 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend for the last several weeks. There were no corporate announcements from the company to influence the stock movement. The market is trending broadly down on the day.

Currently, shares are trading at $24.05, down 12.08 percent from the previous close of $27.35 on a volume of 28,908,680. The shares have traded in a range of $24.08-$64.60 on average volume of 48,131,769.

