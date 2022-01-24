Markets
NIO

NIO Inc. Slips 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are down more than 12 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend for the last several weeks. There were no corporate announcements from the company to influence the stock movement. The market is trending broadly down on the day.

Currently, shares are trading at $24.05, down 12.08 percent from the previous close of $27.35 on a volume of 28,908,680. The shares have traded in a range of $24.08-$64.60 on average volume of 48,131,769.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular