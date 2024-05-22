NIO Inc. Schedules Q1 2024 Earnings Call

NIO Inc. Class A (HK:9866) has released an update.

NIO Inc. announces a Board meeting scheduled for June 5, 2024, to approve its Q1 2024 financial results, which will be published the following day and accompanied by anearnings conference call The company highlights its weighted voting rights structure, with Class A and Class C shares offering different voting powers, and reminds shareholders and potential investors of the associated investment risks. The call will be webcast on their investor relations site, with dial-in registration available for participants.

