NIO Inc. Q4 Loss Widens; Total Revenues Up 62.2%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders of RMB 5.85 billion, an increase in loss of 168.3% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss per ADS RMB 3.55, compared with a loss of RMB 1.36.

Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 5.05 billion, an increase in loss of 194.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 3.07, compared with a loss of RMB 1.07.

Total revenues were RMB 16.06 billion, an increase of 62.2% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Vehicle deliveries were 40,052, consisting of 20,824 premium smart electric SUVs and 19,228 premium smart electric sedans, representing an increase of 60.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.