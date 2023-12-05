NIO Inc. Q3 Loss Widens; Total Revenues Up 46.6%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) reported on Tuesday a third quarter net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders of RMB 4.63 billion or $634.41 million, sharply wider than RMB 4.14 billion in the prior-year quarter. Net loss per ADS was RMB 2.67, compared with a loss of RMB 2.53.

Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 3.95 billion or $541.8 million, compared to RMB 3.46 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 2.28, compared with a loss of RMB 2.11.

Total revenues were RMB 19.07 billion or $2.61 billion, down 46.6 percent from RMB 13.0 billion in the same quarter last year.

Vehicle deliveries for the quarter were 55,432, consisting of 37,585 premium smart electric SUVs and 17,847 premium smart electric sedans, representing a surge of 75.4% from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.