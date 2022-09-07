Markets
NIO Inc. Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q2; Total Revenues Up 21.8%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) reported a second quarter adjusted net loss to shareholders of RMB 2.19 billion, an increase of 551.1% from last year. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 1.34 compared to a loss of RMB 0.21.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 2.74 billion, an increase of 316.4% from previous year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.68, compared to a loss of RMB 0.42.

Total revenues were RMB 10.29 billion, an increase of 21.8% from a year ago. Vehicle sales were RMB 9.57 billion, an increase of 21.0%.

"We delivered 25,059 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 14.4% year-over-year. Our deliveries started to recover and achieved 10,052 and 10,677 units in July and August, respectively," said William Bin Li, CEO of NIO.

For the third quarter, the company expects: deliveries of vehicles to be between 31,000 and 33,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 26.8% to 35.0% from the same quarter of 2021. Total revenues is projected to be between RMB 12.845 billion and RMB 13.598 billion, representing an increase of approximately 31.0% to 38.7% from the same quarter of 2021.

