NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.28, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 20.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NIO Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.50, signifying a 1.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.29 billion, down 1.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.81% higher. NIO Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.