NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with NIO Inc. (NIO) standing at $7.39, reflecting a -0.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect NIO Inc. to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion, up 43.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.79 per share and revenue of $8.46 billion, which would represent changes of -38.76% and +16.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.