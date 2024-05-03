NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with NIO Inc. (NIO) standing at $5.57, reflecting a -0.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.99%.

The the stock of company has risen by 24.22% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect NIO Inc. to post earnings of -$0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.19%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.48 billion, indicating a 4.65% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.26 per share and a revenue of $9.21 billion, indicating changes of +28% and +18.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, NIO Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 217, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.