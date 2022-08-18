NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.42% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $9.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40% and +62.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.