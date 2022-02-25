NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.58% lower. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

