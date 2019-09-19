NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves 0.65%: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $3.10, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0% on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.98% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 24, 2019.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.33 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.9% and +148.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% higher. NIO is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

