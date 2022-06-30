NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $21.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $9.1 billion, which would represent changes of +40% and +62.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

