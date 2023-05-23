NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $8.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.03% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.83% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, down 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, up 8.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.39 per share and revenue of $12.25 billion, which would represent changes of -7.75% and +68.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% lower. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.