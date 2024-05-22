NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $5.24, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

The the stock of company has risen by 30.92% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect NIO Inc. to post earnings of -$0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.48 billion, down 4.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $9.14 billion, which would represent changes of +28% and +17.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, NIO Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

