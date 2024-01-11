NIO Inc. (NIO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with NIO Inc. (NIO) standing at $7.40, reflecting a -0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.27% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.50, reflecting a 1.96% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.29 billion, down 1.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.35% higher within the past month. Currently, NIO Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

NIO Inc. (NIO)

