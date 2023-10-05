NIO Inc. (NIO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the latest trading day at $8.66, indicating a -1.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.54% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.43, showcasing a 19.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.63 billion, showing a 43.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.81 per share and a revenue of $8.59 billion, signifying shifts of -40.31% and +18.34%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.12% decrease. NIO Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.