NIO Inc. (NIO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $8.97, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 4.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.43, reflecting a 19.44% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.63 billion, indicating a 43.95% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.79 per share and a revenue of $8.59 billion, signifying shifts of -38.76% and +18.34%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower. Currently, NIO Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

