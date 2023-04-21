NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $8.33, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NIO Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion, up 3.35% from the year-ago period.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $12.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.43% and +66.84%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.4% lower within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

