NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $36.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.21%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2021.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $5.21 billion, which would represent changes of +43.94% and +116.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NIO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

