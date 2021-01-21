NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $58.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 18.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.99%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NIO to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.1%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22% lower. NIO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

