NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $3.87, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 3.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.95%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NIO is projected to report earnings of -$0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $412.45 million, down 17.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NIO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.