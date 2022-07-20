NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $9.1 billion, which would represent changes of +40% and +62.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

