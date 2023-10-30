NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $7.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.16%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 17.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect NIO Inc. to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.44%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.63 billion, showing a 43.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.79 per share and a revenue of $8.59 billion, indicating changes of -38.76% and +18.34%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher. NIO Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.