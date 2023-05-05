NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $8.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 13.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.54% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NIO Inc. to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.62 billion, up 3.35% from the prior-year quarter.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $12.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.43% and +66.84%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NIO Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.