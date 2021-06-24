NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $45.46, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.26% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

NIO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $5.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.52% and +115.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NIO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

