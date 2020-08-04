NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $13.64, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 11, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, up 24.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $485.92 million, up 121.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.22% and +70.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NIO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.