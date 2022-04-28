NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $16.95, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 24.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.14% and +75.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.02% higher. NIO Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

