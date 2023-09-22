NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $8.53, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.58% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NIO Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion, up 43.95% from the year-ago period.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.77 per share and revenue of $8.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.21% and +18.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.39% lower within the past month. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

