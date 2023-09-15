NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.43, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.45, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.63 billion, up 43.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.77 per share and revenue of $8.59 billion, which would represent changes of -37.21% and +18.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.39% lower. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.