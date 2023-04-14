NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $9.27, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.62 billion, up 3.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $12.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.43% and +66.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.5% lower. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.