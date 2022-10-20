NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $10.97, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 40.33% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 20.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $8.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.29% and +46.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.63% higher. NIO Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

