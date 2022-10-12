NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $12.88, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 41.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 21.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $8.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.29% and +46.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.63% higher within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

