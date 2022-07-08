NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $22.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $9.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40% and +62.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

