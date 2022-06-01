NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $17.57, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.8% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.07% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 9, 2022.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40% and +75.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. NIO Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

