NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $17.18, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.98% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.14% and +75.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 340% lower within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

