NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $22.17, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.05% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.82 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.9% and +75.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 552% lower. NIO Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

