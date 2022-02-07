NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $23.99, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.23% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 16.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.