NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 19.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $9.1 billion, which would represent changes of +40% and +62.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NIO Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

