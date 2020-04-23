NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $3.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 21.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 21.82% in that time.

NIO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.33, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter.

NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.22% and +58.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NIO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.