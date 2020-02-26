NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $4.34, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.36, up 23.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $412.45 million, down 17.46% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices.

NIO is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

