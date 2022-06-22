NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $22.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 54.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $9.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.95% and +62.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher within the past month. NIO Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

