NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $17.98, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 24.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 14.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 24, 2022. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.43 billion, up 40.56% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 31.58% lower. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

