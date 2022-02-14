NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $23.79, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 16.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

NIO Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

