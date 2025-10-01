NIO Inc. Sept. Vehicle Deliveries Up 64.1% YoY

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) announced its September and third quarter 2025 delivery results. The company delivered 34,749 vehicles in September 2025, an increase of 64.1% year-over-year. The company delivered 87,071 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 40.8% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 872,785 as of September 30, 2025.

NIO Inc. provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand. On September 20, 2025, NIO's flagship premium SUV, the All-New ES8, was officially launched.

