NIO Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Increased Revenues and Vehicle Deliveries

NIO's 2024 results show increased revenues and vehicle deliveries, despite higher losses, signaling growth challenges ahead.

NIO Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, showing significant growth in both revenues and vehicle deliveries. In Q4 2024, total revenues reached RMB19,703.4 million (approximately US$2,699.4 million), a 15.2% increase year-over-year, with vehicle sales contributing RMB17,475.6 million. Vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter totaled 72,689 units, marking a 45.2% increase from Q4 2023 and leading to a full-year total of 221,970 vehicles delivered, up 38.7% from the previous year. Despite these gains, the company faced a net loss of RMB7,111.5 million in Q4 2024, a 32.5% increase from the prior year, and a full-year net loss of RMB22,401.7 million, up 8.1% year-over-year. NIO's liquidity position remains strong, with RMB41.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of year-end. Looking forward, NIO anticipates vehicle deliveries between 41,000 and 43,000 for Q1 2025, signaling optimistic growth.

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB19,703.4 million (US$2,699.4 million), representing a significant year-over-year increase of 15.2% compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Full Year Total Revenues for 2024 reached RMB65,731.6 million (US$9,005.2 million), also reflecting an 18.2% increase from the previous year.

Vehicle deliveries for 2024 were a record high of 221,970 units, showing a substantial 38.7% increase from 2023, indicating strong demand for NIO's electric vehicles.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB2,308.9 million (US$316.3 million), an impressive 80.5% increase compared to the same period in 2023, showcasing improved operational efficiency.

Despite increased vehicle deliveries and revenues, the net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 rose significantly by 32.5% compared to the same quarter in the previous year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The adjusted net loss also increased by 37.9% year-over-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company’s profitability prospects.

The company reported a significant operating loss of RMB6,032.9 million (US$826.5 million) for the fourth quarter, marking a 15.2% increase from the previous quarter, suggesting worsening operational performance.

What are NIO's total revenues for Q4 2024?

NIO's total revenues for Q4 2024 reached RMB19,703.4 million (US$2,699.4 million).

How many vehicles did NIO deliver in 2024?

NIO delivered a total of 221,970 vehicles in 2024.

What was the vehicle margin for Q4 2024?

The vehicle margin for Q4 2024 was 13.1%.

What are NIO's expected vehicle deliveries for Q1 2025?

NIO expects vehicle deliveries to be between 41,000 and 43,000 in Q1 2025.

How did NIO's revenue growth compare year-over-year?

NIO's total revenue for 2024 increased by 18.2% compared to the previous year.

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.











Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024















Vehicle deliveries



were 72,689 in the fourth quarter of 2024, consisting of 52,760 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO and 19,929 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, representing an increase of 45.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023, and an increase of 17.5% from the third quarter of 2024.











Vehicle deliveries



were 221,970 in 2024, representing an increase of 38.7% from 2023.





















Key Operating Results





































2024 Q4









2024 Q3









2024 Q2









2024 Q1













Deliveries







72,689





61,855





57,373





30,053











































2023 Q4









2023 Q3









2023 Q2









2023 Q1













Deliveries







50,045





55,432





23,520





31,041



















Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024















Vehicle sales



were RMB17,475.6 million (US$2,394.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 13.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.7% from the third quarter of 2024.



were RMB17,475.6 million (US$2,394.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 13.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.7% from the third quarter of 2024.





Vehicle margin





ii



was 13.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 11.9% in fourth quarter of 2023 and 13.1% in the third quarter of 2024.



was 13.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 11.9% in fourth quarter of 2023 and 13.1% in the third quarter of 2024.





Total revenues



were RMB19,703.4 million (US$2,699.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 5.5% from the third quarter of 2024.



were RMB19,703.4 million (US$2,699.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 5.5% from the third quarter of 2024.





Gross profit



was RMB2,308.9 million (US$316.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 80.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 15.0% from the third quarter of 2024.



was RMB2,308.9 million (US$316.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 80.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 15.0% from the third quarter of 2024.





Gross margin



was 11.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 10.7% in the third quarter of 2024.



was 11.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 10.7% in the third quarter of 2024.





Loss from operations



was RMB6,032.9 million (US$826.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.9% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 15.2% from the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB5,543.6 million (US$759.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 20.8% from the third quarter of 2024.



was RMB6,032.9 million (US$826.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.9% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 15.2% from the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB5,543.6 million (US$759.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 20.8% from the third quarter of 2024.





Net loss



was RMB7,111.5 million (US$974.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 32.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 40.6% from the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB6,622.2 million (US$907.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 37.9% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 50.1% from the third quarter of 2024.



was RMB7,111.5 million (US$974.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 32.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 40.6% from the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB6,622.2 million (US$907.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 37.9% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 50.1% from the third quarter of 2024.





Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment





and long-term time deposits



were RMB41.9 billion (US$5.7 billion) as of December 31, 2024.























Key Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

























(in RMB million, except for percentage)































2024 Q4









2024 Q3













2023 Q4













% Change







iii







































QoQ









YoY











Vehicle Sales









17,475.6





16,697.6









15,438.7









4.7%





13.2%









Vehicle Margin









13.1%





13.1%









11.9%









-





120bp

















































Total Revenues









19,703.4





18,673.5









17,103.2









5.5%





15.2%









Gross Profit









2,308.9





2,007.4









1,279.2









15.0%





80.5%









Gross Margin









11.7%





10.7%









7.5%









100bp





420bp

















































Loss from Operations









(6,032.9)





(5,237.8)









(6,625.3)









15.2%





-8.9%









Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP)





(5,543.6)





(4,590.7)









(6,059.3)









20.8%





-8.5%













































Net Loss









(7,111.5)





(5,059.7)









(5,367.7)









40.6%





32.5%









Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)





(6,622.2)





(4,412.6)









(4,801.7)









50.1%





37.9%



















Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2024















Vehicle sales



were RMB58,234.1 million (US$7,978.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 18.2% from the previous year.



were RMB58,234.1 million (US$7,978.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 18.2% from the previous year.





Vehicle margin



was 12.3% for the full year of 2024, compared with 9.5% for the previous year.



was 12.3% for the full year of 2024, compared with 9.5% for the previous year.





Total revenues



were RMB65,731.6 million (US$9,005.2 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 18.2% from the previous year.



were RMB65,731.6 million (US$9,005.2 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 18.2% from the previous year.





Gross profit



was RMB6,492.8 million (US$889.5 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 112.8% from the previous year.



was RMB6,492.8 million (US$889.5 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 112.8% from the previous year.





Gross margin



was 9.9% for the full year of 2024, compared with 5.5% for the previous year.



was 9.9% for the full year of 2024, compared with 5.5% for the previous year.





Loss from operations



was RMB21,874.1 million (US$2,996.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing a decrease of 3.4% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB19,945.6 million (US$2,732.5 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 1.7% from the previous year.



was RMB21,874.1 million (US$2,996.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing a decrease of 3.4% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB19,945.6 million (US$2,732.5 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 1.7% from the previous year.





Net loss



was RMB22,401.7 million (US$3,069.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 8.1% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB20,473.2 million (US$2,804.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 11.6% from the previous year.























Key Financial Results for Full Year 2024





















(in RMB million, except for percentage)































2024





















2023













% Change







i









ii













































Vehicle Sales









58,234.1









49,257.3









18.2%









Vehicle Margin









12.3%









9.5%









280bp









































Total Revenues









65,731.6









55,617.9









18.2%









Gross Profit









6,492.8









3,051.8









112.8%









Gross Margin









9.9%









5.5%









440bp









































Loss from Operations









(21,874.1)









(22,655.2)









-3.4%









Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP)





(19,945.6)









(20,286.1)









-1.7%





































Net Loss









(22,401.7)









(20,719.8)









8.1%









Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP)





(20,473.2)









(18,350.7)









11.6%



















Recent Developments













Deliveries in January and February 2025









The Company delivered 13,863 vehicles in January 2025 and 13,192 vehicles in February 2025. As of February 28, 2025, the Company had delivered 27,055 vehicles in 2025, with cumulative deliveries reaching 698,619.













NIO China Strategic Investment









As an update to the previously announced NIO China strategic investment on September 29, 2024, as of the date hereof, the strategic investors have injected an aggregate of RMB2.8 billion in cash into NIO China, while NIO has injected an aggregate of RMB10 billion in cash into NIO China. NIO and the strategic investors are working towards the completion of the remaining portion of the investment.













Completion of the Repurchase Right Offer for Convertible Senior Notes due 2027









On January 31, 2025, NIO completed the repurchase right offer relating to the 2027 Notes. US$378.3 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the repurchase right offer. Following settlement of the repurchase, US$213,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes remain outstanding and continue to be subject to the existing terms of the indenture and the 2027 Notes.













CEO and CFO Comments











“In 2024, we achieved a new delivery record of 221,970 vehicles. Throughout the year, NIO brand maintained its position as the leader in China’s BEV market for vehicles priced over RMB300,000, capturing a 40% market share. The market share of the ONVO L60 have been steadily increasing since its launch, securing a top-three position in China’s BEV SUV market priced between RMB200,000 and 300,000,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO.





“This year marks the beginning of a new product cycle for our three brands. NIO brand will further solidify its premium positioning by introducing more technology and experience-driven products. ONVO brand, targeting the mainstream mass market, will concentrate on increasing its sales volume and enriching its product portfolio. Firefly’s model will be officially launched and begin deliveries in April, serving as a key driver for our future international expansion. Additionally, we are continuously advancing our assisted and intelligent driving capabilities and have made breakthroughs in our NIO WorldModel architecture, which will be gradually rolled out to cover all driving scenarios,” added William Bin Li.





“In the fourth quarter of 2024, despite the ONVO L60 being in its early production phase, our vehicle gross margin reached 13.1%. The sustained expansion of after-sales services and their profitability, along with the growth in provision of technical services, contributed to a positive quarterly gross profit in our other sales,” added Stanley Yu Qu, NIO’s chief financial officer. “Looking ahead to 2025, we will sharpen our focus on enhancing profitability by driving cost reductions through technological advancements, optimizing operational efficiency and accelerating scalable growth.”











Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024













Revenues











Total revenues



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB19,703.4 million (US$2,699.4 million), representing an increase of 15.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 5.5% from the third quarter of 2024.











Total revenues



for the full year of 2024 were RMB65,731.6 million (US$9,005.2 million), representing an increase of 18.2% from the previous year.











Vehicle sales



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB17,475.6 million (US$2,394.1 million), representing an increase of 13.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.7% from the third quarter of 2024. The increase in vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the increase in delivery volume, partially offset by the lower average selling price as a result of changes in product mix.











Vehicle sales



for the full year of 2024 were RMB58,234.1 million (US$7,978.0 million), representing an increase of 18.2% from the previous year.











Other sales



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB2,227.8 million (US$305.2 million), representing an increase of 33.8% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 12.7% from the third quarter of 2024. The increase in other sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly due to i) the increase in sales of parts, accessories and after-sales vehicle services, and provision of power solutions, as a result of the continued growth in the number of users, ii) the increase in revenues from technical research and development services. The increase in other sales over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to i) the increase in revenues from technical research and development services, ii) the increase in sales of used cars, and iii) the increase in sales of parts, accessories and after-sales vehicle services.











Other sales



for the full year of 2024 were RMB7,497.5 million (US$1,027.2 million), representing an increase of 17.9% from the previous year.













Cost of Sales and Gross Margin











Cost of sales



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB17,394.5 million (US$2,383.0 million), representing an increase of 9.9% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.4% from the third quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to an increase in delivery volume, partially offset by the decreased material cost per vehicle. Cost of sales remained relatively stable compared with the third quarter of 2024.











Cost of sales



for the full year of 2024 was RMB59,238.8 million (US$8,115.7 million), representing an increase of 12.7% from the previous year.











Gross profit



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB2,308.9 million (US$316.3 million), representing an increase of 80.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 15.0% from the third quarter of 2024.











Gross profit



for the full year of 2024 was RMB6,492.8 million (US$889.5 million), representing an increase of 112.8% from the previous year.











Gross margin



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 11.7%, compared with 7.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 10.7% in the third quarter of 2024. The increase of gross margin over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributed to i) the increased vehicle margin, ii) the increase in sales from provision of technical research and development services as well as sales of parts, accessories and after-sales vehicle services, with relatively higher margins, and iii) the reduction in the gross loss rate from provision of power solutions due to the growing number of users. The increase in gross margin over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to the increase in provision of technical research and development services as well as sales of parts, accessories and after-sales vehicle services, with relatively higher margins.











Gross margin



for the full year of 2024 was 9.9%, compared with 5.5% for the full year of 2023.











Vehicle margin



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.1%, compared with 11.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 13.1% in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in vehicle margin from the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the decreased material cost per unit. Vehicle margin remained stable compared with the third quarter of 2024.











Vehicle margin



for the full year of 2024 was 12.3%, compared with 9.5% for the full year of 2023.













Operating Expenses











Research and development expenses



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB3,635.8 million (US$498.1 million), representing a decrease of 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 9.6% from the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, research and development expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB3,291.7 million (US$451.0 million), representing a decrease of 9.0% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 13.4% from the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly due to i) the decreased personnel costs in research and development functions, and ii) the decreased design and development costs resulting from different stages of development for new products and technologies. The increase in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the incremental design and development costs for new products and technologies, partially offset by the decreased personnel costs in research and development functions.











Research and development expenses



for the full year of 2024 were RMB13,037.3 million (US$1,786.1 million), representing a decrease of 2.9% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, research and development expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB11,741.2 million (US$1,608.5 million), representing a decrease of 1.5% from the previous year.











Selling, general and administrative expenses



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB4,878.0 million (US$668.3 million), representing an increase of 22.8% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 18.7% from the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB4,752.4 million (US$651.1 million), representing an increase of 25.7% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 21.8% from the third quarter of 2024. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to i) the increase in sales and marketing activities for new brands and products, and ii) the increase in personnel costs related to the Company’s sales and service network expansion. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to the increase in sales and marketing activities for new brands and products, and the increase in professional services costs for general corporate functions.











Selling, general and administrative expenses



for the full year of 2024 were RMB15,741.1 million (US$2,156.5 million), representing an increase of 22.2% from the previous year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB15,180.5 million (US$2,079.7 million), representing an increase of 25.3% from last year.













Loss from Operations











Loss from operations



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB6,032.9 million (US$826.5 million), representing a decrease of 8.9% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 15.2% from the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB5,543.6 million (US$759.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 20.8% from third quarter of 2024.











Loss from operations



for the full year of 2024 was RMB21,874.1 million (US$2,996.7 million), representing a decrease of 3.4% from last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB19,945.6 million (US$2,732.5 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 1.7% from last year.













Net Loss and Earnings Per Share/ADS











Interest and Investment loss



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB169.9 million (US$23.3 million), compared with interest and investment income of RMB1,368.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB310.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the fair value change of equity investments.











Other loss, net



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB527.5 million (US$72.3 million), compared with other income of RMB253.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB309.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the loss from the revaluation of our overseas Renminbi-related assets as a result of the depreciation of Renminbi against U.S. dollars in the fourth quarter of 2024.















Net loss



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB7,111.5 million (US$974.3 million), representing an increase of 32.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 40.6% from the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB6,622.2 million (US$907.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 37.9% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 50.1% from the third quarter of 2024.











Net loss



for the full year of 2024 was RMB22,401.7 million (US$3,069.0 million), compared with net loss of RMB20,719.8 million in 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB20,473.2 million (US$2,804.8 million) in 2024.











Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB 7,131.8 million (US$977.0 million), representing an increase of 27.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 38.7% from the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB 6,548.9 million (US$897.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.











Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders



for the full year of 2024 was RMB 22,657.7 million (US$3,104.1 million). The net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was RMB21,147.0 million in 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB20,381.7 million (US$2,792.3 million) in 2024.











Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share/ADS



in the fourth quarter of 2024 were both RMB3.45 (US$0.47), compared with RMB3.18 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.50 in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share/ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB3.17 (US$0.43), compared with RMB2.81 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.14 in the third quarter of 2024.











Basic and diluted net loss per ADS



for the full year of 2024 were both RMB11.03 (US$1.51). Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB9.92 (US$1.36) in 2024.













Balance Sheet











Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits



was RMB41.9 billion (US$5.7 billion) as of December 31, 2024. We have been incurring loss since inception. We incurred operating cash outflow for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our current liabilities exceeded current assets as of December 31, 2024. Based on our going concern and liquidity assessment, which considers our business plan including revenue growth, working capital management and the ability to raise funds from banks under available credit quotas when needed, we believe that our financial resources, including our available cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, cash generated from operating activities and funds from available credit quotas will be sufficient to support our continuous operations in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.

















Business Outlook











For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:









Deliveries of vehicles



to be between 41,000 and 43,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 36.4% to an increase of approximately 43.1% from the same quarter of 2024.



to be between 41,000 and 43,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 36.4% to an increase of approximately 43.1% from the same quarter of 2024.





Total revenues



to be between RMB12,367 million (US$1,694 million) and RMB12,859 million (US$1,762 million), representing an increase of approximately 24.8% to an increase of approximately 29.8% from the same quarter of 2024.







This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.











Conference Call











The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on March 21, 2025).





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events



.





For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045556-h7fg45.html







A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers, until March 28, 2025:









United States:

















+1-855-883-1031









Hong Kong, China:

















+852-800-930-639









Mainland, China:

















+86-400-1209-216









Singapore:

















+65-800-1013-223









International:

















+61-7-3107-6325









Replay PIN:

















10045556



















About NIO Inc.











NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.











Safe Harbor Statement











This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the websites of each of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture vehicles of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the battery swapping, BaaS, and NIO Assisted and Intelligent Driving and its subscription services; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of its vehicles; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build its current and future brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC and the announcements and filings on the websites of each of the SEHK and SGX-ST. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.











Non-GAAP Disclosure











The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share/ADS (non-GAAP), in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) and adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) and adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) as cost of sales, research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, loss from operations and net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP), adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share/ADS (non-GAAP) as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net loss per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.











Exchange Rate











This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.





For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com.







Investor Relations







ir@nio.com







Media Relations







global.press@nio.com





Source: NIO















NIO INC.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















(All amounts in thousands)























As of

















December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2024

















RMB













RMB













US$













ASSETS































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





32,935,111









19,328,920









2,648,051









Restricted cash





5,542,271









8,320,728









1,139,935









Short-term investments





16,810,107









14,137,566









1,936,839









Trade and notes receivables





4,657,652









1,676,246









229,645









Amounts due from related parties





1,722,603









7,702,404









1,055,225









Inventory





5,277,726









7,087,223









970,946









Prepayments and other current assets





3,434,763









3,632,956









497,713











Total current assets









70,380,233













61,886,043













8,478,354











Non-current assets:





























Long-term restricted cash





144,125









97,720









13,388









Property, plant and equipment, net.





24,847,004









25,892,904









3,547,313









Intangible assets, net





29,648









29,648









4,062









Land use rights, net





207,299









201,995









27,673









Long-term investments





5,487,216









3,126,007









428,261









Right-of-use assets - operating lease





11,404,116









12,797,158









1,753,203









Other non-current assets





4,883,561









3,573,137









489,518











Total non-current assets









47,002,969













45,718,569













6,263,418













Total assets









117,383,202













107,604,612













14,741,772













LIABILITIES































Current liabilities:





























Short-term borrowings





5,085,411









5,729,561









784,947









Trade and notes payable





29,766,134









34,387,266









4,711,036









Amounts due to related parties





561,625









409,363









56,083









Taxes payable





349,349









400,146









54,820









Current portion of operating lease liabilities





1,743,156









1,945,987









266,599









Current portion of long-term borrowings





4,736,087









3,397,622









465,472









Accruals and other liabilities





15,556,354









16,041,079









2,197,619











Total current liabilities









57,798,116













62,311,024













8,536,576











Non-current liabilities:





























Long-term borrowings





13,042,861









11,440,755









1,567,377









Non-current operating lease liabilities





10,070,057









11,260,735









1,542,714









Deferred tax liabilities





212,347









127,467









17,463









Amounts due to related parties, non-current





-









329,492









45,140









Other non-current liabilities





6,663,805









8,628,596









1,182,114











Total non-current liabilities









29,989,070













31,787,045













4,354,808













Total liabilities









87,787,186













94,098,069













12,891,384





























NIO INC.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















(All amounts in thousands)























As of

















December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2024

















RMB













RMB













US$













MEZZANINE EQUITY































Redeemable non-controlling interests





3,860,384









7,441,997









1,019,549











Total mezzanine equity









3,860,384













7,441,997













1,019,549













SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

































Total NIO Inc. shareholders’ equity









25,546,233













5,967,023













817,478











Non-controlling interests





189,399









97,523









13,361











Total shareholders’ equity









25,735,632













6,064,546













830,839













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity









117,383,202













107,604,612













14,741,772





























NIO INC.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss



















(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data)























Three Months Ended

















December 31, 2023





















September 30, 2024





















December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2024

















RMB





















RMB





















RMB





















US$













Revenues:



























Vehicle sales





15,438,709













16,697,558













17,475,587













2,394,146













Other sales





1,664,467













1,975,970













2,227,840













305,213















Total revenues









17,103,176

















18,673,528

















19,703,427

















2,699,359

















Cost of sales:



























Vehicle sales





(13,600,327





)









(14,516,999





)









(15,190,937





)









(2,081,150





)









Other sales





(2,223,621





)









(2,149,156





)









(2,203,547





)









(301,885





)











Total cost of sales









(15,823,948









)













(16,666,155









)













(17,394,484









)













(2,383,035









)













Gross profit









1,279,228

















2,007,373

















2,308,943

















316,324

















Operating expenses:



























Research and development





(3,972,127





)









(3,318,740





)









(3,635,826





)









(498,106





)









Selling, general and administrative





(3,972,706





)









(4,108,806





)









(4,877,995





)









(668,283





)









Other operating income





40,295













182,406













171,943













23,556















Total operating expenses









(7,904,538









)













(7,245,140









)













(8,341,878









)













(1,142,833









)













Loss from operations









(6,625,310









)













(5,237,767









)













(6,032,935









)













(826,509









)











Interest and investment income/(loss), net





1,368,062













310,123













(169,919





)









(23,279





)









Interest expenses





(163,881





)









(203,761





)









(247,586





)









(33,919





)









Gain on extinguishment of debt





—













—













6,846













938













Share of income/(loss) of equity investees





32,373













(199,662





)









(210,442





)









(28,830





)









Other income/(loss), net





253,891













309,654













(527,524





)









(72,270





)











Loss before income tax expense









(5,134,865









)













(5,021,413









)













(7,181,560









)













(983,869









)











Income tax (expense)/benefit





(232,880





)









(38,265





)









70,089













9,602















Net loss









(5,367,745









)













(5,059,678









)













(7,111,471









)













(974,267









)











Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value





(78,767





)









(91,400





)









(93,570





)









(12,819





)









Net (profit)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests





(146,261





)









9,443













73,272













10,038















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.









(5,592,773









)













(5,141,635









)













(7,131,769









)













(977,048









)













Net loss









(5,367,745









)













(5,059,678









)













(7,111,471









)













(974,267









)













Other comprehensive (loss)/income



























Change in unrealized loss related to available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax





(770,560





)









—













—













—













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax





(200,131





)









(298,383





)









351,100













48,101















Total other comprehensive (loss)/income









(970,691









)













(298,383









)













351,100

















48,101

















Total comprehensive loss









(6,338,436









)













(5,358,061









)













(6,760,371









)













(926,166









)











Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value





(78,767





)









(91,400





)









(93,570





)









(12,819





)









Net (profit)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests





(146,261





)









9,443













73,272













10,038













Other comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests





156,026













—













—













—















Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.









(6,407,438









)













(5,440,018









)













(6,780,669









)













(928,947









)













Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing net loss per share/ADS































Basic and diluted





1,761,324,976













2,055,159,231













2,068,453,952













2,068,453,952















Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders































Basic and diluted





(3.18





)









(2.50





)









(3.45





)









(0.47









)



























NIO INC.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss



















(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data/ADS data)























For the Year Ended December 31,





















2023













2024













2024

















RMB





















RMB





















US$





















Revenues:























Vehicle sales





49,257,270













58,234,086













7,978,037













Other sales





6,360,663













7,497,473













1,027,150















Total revenues









55,617,933

















65,731,559

















9,005,187

















Cost of sales:























Vehicle sales





(44,587,572





)









(51,094,616





)









(6,999,934





)









Other sales





(7,978,565





)









(8,144,181





)









(1,115,748





)











Total cost of sales









(52,566,137









)













(59,238,797









)













(8,115,682









)













Gross profit









3,051,796

















6,492,762

















889,505

















Operating expenses:























Research and development





(13,431,399





)









(13,037,304





)









(1,786,103





)









Selling, general and administrative





(12,884,556





)









(15,741,057





)









(2,156,516





)









Other operating income





608,975













411,526













56,379















Total operating expenses









(25,706,980









)













(28,366,835









)













(3,886,240









)













Loss from operations









(22,655,184









)













(21,874,073









)













(2,996,735









)











Interest and investment income





2,210,018













853,728













116,960













Interest expenses





(403,530





)









(798,363





)









(109,375





)









Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt





170,193













(4,480





)









(614





)









Share of income/(loss) of equity investees





64,394













(503,193





)









(68,937





)









Other income/(loss) , net





155,191













(98,143





)









(13,446





)











Loss before income tax expense









(20,458,918









)













(22,424,524









)













(3,072,147









)











Income tax (expense)/benefit





(260,835





)









22,815













3,126















Net loss









(20,719,753









)













(22,401,709









)













(3,069,021









)











Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value





(303,163





)









(347,516





)









(47,609





)









Net (profit)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests





(124,051





)









91,533













12,540















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.









(21,146,967









)













(22,657,692









)













(3,104,090









)













Net loss









(20,719,753









)













(22,401,709









)













(3,069,021









)













Other comprehensive (loss)/income























Change in unrealized loss related to available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax





(770,560





)









—













—













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax





11,514













149,668













20,504















Total other comprehensive (loss)/income









(759,046









)













149,668

















20,504

















Total comprehensive loss









(21,478,799









)













(22,252,041









)













(3,048,517









)























Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value





(303,163





)









(347,516





)









(47,609





)









Net (profit)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests





(124,051





)









91,533













12,540













Other comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests





156,026













—













—















Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.









(21,749,987









)













(22,508,024









)













(3,083,586









)













Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing net loss per share



























Basic and diluted





1,700,203,886













2,054,614,522













2,054,614,522















Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



























Basic and diluted





(12.44





)









(11.03









)









(1.51





)



























NIO INC.













Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



















(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data)























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024





















GAAP









Result













Share-based compensation













Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value













Adjusted









Result









(Non-GAAP)

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB











Cost of sales





(17,394,484





)









19,641









—









(17,374,843





)









Research and development expenses





(3,635,826





)









344,088









—









(3,291,738





)









Selling, general and administrative expenses





(4,877,995





)









125,564









—









(4,752,431





)











Total







(25,908,305





)









489,293









—









(25,419,012





)









Loss from operations





(6,032,935





)









489,293









—









(5,543,642





)









Net loss





(7,111,471





)









489,293









—









(6,622,178





)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.





(7,131,769





)









489,293









93,570









(6,548,906





)









Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)





(3.45





)









0.23









0.05









(3.17





)









Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD)





(0.47





)









0.03









0.01









(0.43





)





















(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data)























Three Months Ended September 30, 2024





















GAAP









Result













Share-based compensation













Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value













Adjusted









Result









(Non-GAAP)

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB











Cost of sales





(16,666,155





)









23,688









—









(16,642,467





)









Research and development expenses





(3,318,740





)









415,955









—









(2,902,785





)









Selling, general and administrative expenses





(4,108,806





)









207,413









—









(3,901,393





)











Total







(24,093,701





)









647,056









—









(23,446,645





)









Loss from operations





(5,237,767





)









647,056









—









(4,590,711





)









Net loss





(5,059,678





)









647,056









—









(4,412,622





)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.





(5,141,635





)









647,056









91,400









(4,403,179





)









Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)





(2.50





)









0.32









0.04









(2.14





)



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023





















GAAP









Result













Share-based compensation













Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value













Adjusted









Result









(Non-GAAP)

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB











Cost of sales





(15,823,948





)









19,120









—









(15,804,828





)









Research and development expenses





(3,972,127





)









355,694









—









(3,616,433





)









Selling, general and administrative expenses





(3,972,706





)









191,235









—









(3,781,471





)











Total







(23,768,781





)









566,049









—









(23,202,732





)









Loss from operations





(6,625,310





)









566,049









—









(6,059,261





)









Net loss





(5,367,745





)









566,049









—









(4,801,696





)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.





(5,592,773





)









566,049









78,767









(4,947,957





)









Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)





(3.18





)









0.33









0.04









(2.81





)



























NIO INC.













Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



















(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data/ADS data)























Year Ended December 31, 2024





















GAAP









Result













Share-based compensation













Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value













Adjusted









Result









(Non-GAAP)

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB











Cost of sales





(59,238,797





)









71,779









—









(59,167,018





)









Research and development expenses





(13,037,304





)









1,296,136









—









(11,741,168





)









Selling, general and administrative expenses





(15,741,057





)









560,597









—









(15,180,460





)











Total







(88,017,158





)









1,928,512









—









(86,088,646





)









Loss from operations





(21,874,073





)









1,928,512









—









(19,945,561





)









Net loss





(22,401,709





)









1,928,512









—









(20,473,197





)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.





(22,657,692





)









1,928,512









347,516









(20,381,664





)









Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)





(11.03





)









0.94









0.17









(9.92





)









Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD)





(1.51





)









0.13









0.02









(1.36





)





















(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data/ADS data)























Year Ended December 31, 2023





















GAAP









Result













Share-based compensation













Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value













Adjusted









Result









(Non-GAAP)

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB











Cost of sales





(52,566,137





)









83,972









—









(52,482,165





)









Research and development expenses





(13,431,399





)









1,517,206









—









(11,914,193





)









Selling, general and administrative expenses





(12,884,556





)









767,863









—









(12,116,693





)











Total







(78,882,092





)









2,369,041









—









(76,513,051





)









Loss from operations





(22,655,184





)









2,369,041









—









(20,286,143





)









Net loss





(20,719,753





)









2,369,041









—









(18,350,712





)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.





(21,146,967





)









2,369,041









303,163









(18,474,763





)









Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB)





(12.44





)









1.39









0.18









(10.87





)



















i



All translations from RMB to USD for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.







ii



Vehicle margin is the margin of new vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from new vehicle sales only.







iii



Except for gross margin and vehicle margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are calculated.



