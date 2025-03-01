NIO Inc. Reports 62.2% Year-Over-Year Increase in February 2025 Vehicle Deliveries

NIO delivered 13,192 vehicles in February 2025, up 62.2% year-over-year, totaling 27,055 year-to-date.

NIO Inc. reported a strong performance in February 2025, delivering 13,192 vehicles, which marks a 62.2% increase compared to the same month the previous year. Year-to-date deliveries reached 27,055 vehicles, reflecting a 48.8% year-over-year growth. The cumulative total of vehicles delivered by the company stood at 698,619 by the end of February. This month’s deliveries included 9,143 vehicles from the NIO brand and 4,049 from the ONVO brand. During the busy travel period around the Chinese New Year, NIO’s power network facilitated over 1.7 million battery swaps, showcasing its effective service. NIO aims to lead the smart electric vehicle market and continues to focus on innovation and customer experience.

13,192 vehicles were delivered in February 2025, marking a significant year-over-year increase of 62.2%.

Year-to-date deliveries reached 27,055 vehicles, reflecting a strong 48.8% growth compared to the same period last year.

Cumulative deliveries reached 698,619 as of February 28, 2025, indicating robust overall sales performance.

The company efficiently supported over 1.7 million battery swaps during the peak travel period, showcasing its commitment to customer service and innovative technology.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates potential uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors.



The mention of various inherent risks and uncertainties related to business development and manufacturing capabilities could suggest vulnerabilities in operational stability.



The need to secure sufficient reservations and sales highlights potential market challenges that could affect revenue generation.

SHANGHAI, China, March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its February 2025 delivery results.





The Company delivered 13,192 vehicles in February 2025, representing an increase of 62.2% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 9,143 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 4,049 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. Cumulative deliveries reached 698,619 as of February 28, 2025.





During the peak travel period surrounding the Chinese New Year holiday, NIO’s nationwide power network consistently delivered comprehensive, efficient and convenient services. From January 22 to February 5, 2025, over 1.7 million battery swaps were completed, with the busiest station serving up to 180 swaps per day. Notably, over 80% of our users’ energy replenishment on highways was accomplished through power swaps. In addition, over 21,000 flexible battery upgrades were provided, further enhancing the long-distance travel experience.







About NIO Inc.







NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the websites of each of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture vehicles of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the battery swapping, BaaS, and NIO Assisted and Intelligent Driving and its subscription services; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of its vehicles; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build its current and future brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC and the announcements and filings on the websites of each of the SEHK and SGX-ST. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com







Investor Relations







ir@nio.com







Media Relations







global.press@nio.com



