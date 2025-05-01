NIO Inc. Reports 23,900 Vehicle Deliveries in April 2025, Including Initial Deliveries of FIREFLY Model

NIO delivered 23,900 vehicles in April 2025, a 53% year-over-year increase, including initial deliveries of the FIREFLY model.

NIO Inc. announced its delivery results for April 2025, reporting a total of 23,900 vehicles delivered, marking a 53.0% increase year-over-year. This month's deliveries included 19,269 vehicles from its NIO brand, 4,400 from the ONVO brand, and the first deliveries of the new FIREFLY brand, which officially launched on April 19, 2025. Year-to-date, NIO has delivered 65,994 vehicles, representing a 44.5% increase compared to the previous year, with cumulative deliveries reaching 737,558 by April 30, 2025. NIO continues to innovate in the smart electric vehicle market, aiming to expand globally.

Potential Positives

Delivery of 23,900 vehicles in April 2025, reflecting a significant year-over-year increase of 53.0%.

Cumulative deliveries reached 737,558 as of April 30, 2025, indicating strong overall sales performance.

Initial deliveries of the new FIREFLY brand started in late April 2025, showcasing the company's expansion into new market segments.

Overall year-to-date deliveries reached 65,994 in 2025, marking an increase of 44.5% year-over-year.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific details on the sales performance or market reception of the new FIREFLY brand, which may indicate uncertainty about its success.

There is a lack of information regarding potential supply chain issues or production difficulties that could impact future delivery capabilities, which raises concerns about operational stability.

The need to emphasize "forward-looking" statements and inherent risks might suggest that the company is not yet confident in meeting its future business projections.

FAQ

When did NIO start delivering the Firefly vehicles?

NIO began delivering the Firefly vehicles in late April 2025.

How many vehicles did NIO deliver in April 2025?

NIO delivered a total of 23,900 vehicles in April 2025, marking a 53.0% increase year-over-year.

What brands does NIO operate under?

NIO operates under three brands: NIO for premium vehicles, ONVO for family-oriented vehicles, and Firefly for small high-end electric cars.

What is the cumulative delivery number for NIO as of April 2025?

As of April 30, 2025, NIO's cumulative deliveries reached 737,558 vehicles.

What is the mission of NIO Inc.?

NIO's mission is to shape a sustainable and brighter future, encapsulated in the phrase “Blue Sky Coming.”

$NIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $NIO stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NIO forecast page.

Full Release







SHANGHAI, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its April 2025 delivery results.





The Company delivered 23,900 vehicles in April 2025, representing an increase of 53.0% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 19,269 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 4,400 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and initial deliveries of the Company’s small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY, which started in late April 2025. Cumulative deliveries reached 737,558 as of April 30, 2025.





Our small smart high-end electric car, firefly, was officially launched on April 19, 2025. Built upon NIO’s expertise in research and development, design capabilities, safety standards, and intelligent technologies, firefly embodies the brand DNA of being “vivid, thoughtful and solid.” It offers a vivid driving experience where users can embrace the freedom to glow. Following the product launch, firefly started deliveries in China in late April 2025, with plans to gradually reach global markets in the near future.







About NIO Inc.







NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the FIREFLY brand.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the websites of each of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO’s strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture vehicles of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the battery swapping, BaaS, and NIO Assisted and Intelligent Driving and its subscription services; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO’s ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of its vehicles; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build its current and future brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO’s filings with the SEC and the announcements and filings on the websites of each of the SEHK and SGX-ST. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com







Investor Relations







ir@nio.com







Media Relations







global.press@nio.com



